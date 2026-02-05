The goal for the French and Japanese companies is to collaborate in order to develop innovative virtual validation capabilities, which are essential to the revolution of software-centric vehicles.

The press release explains that this partnership "transforms the software development processes of complex automotive systems such as telematics control units and reduces their validation costs."

Anritsu is a leader in the field of automotive connectivity testing and has integrated a virtual engine that reproduces real-world events into its software-based In-the-Loop simulator.