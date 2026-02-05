Valeo Announces Partnership with Japan's Anritsu
Valeo and Anritsu have unveiled a partnership aimed at accelerating the use of digital twins in software-optimized vehicles.
Published on 02/05/2026 at 03:54 am EST
The press release explains that this partnership "transforms the software development processes of complex automotive systems such as telematics control units and reduces their validation costs."
Anritsu is a leader in the field of automotive connectivity testing and has integrated a virtual engine that reproduces real-world events into its software-based In-the-Loop simulator.