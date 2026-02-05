Valeo Announces Partnership with Japan's Anritsu

Valeo and Anritsu have unveiled a partnership aimed at accelerating the use of digital twins in software-optimized vehicles.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/05/2026 at 03:54 am EST

The goal for the French and Japanese companies is to collaborate in order to develop innovative virtual validation capabilities, which are essential to the revolution of software-centric vehicles.



The press release explains that this partnership "transforms the software development processes of complex automotive systems such as telematics control units and reduces their validation costs."



Anritsu is a leader in the field of automotive connectivity testing and has integrated a virtual engine that reproduces real-world events into its software-based In-the-Loop simulator.