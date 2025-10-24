Revenue reaced €4,997m in Q3 2025, up 3.5% at constant scope and exchange rates.
Original equipment revenue rose 3.7% at constant scope and exchange rates, representing a performance gap of 1 point compared to automotive production.
Revenue in the replacement market was down 2.8% at constant scope and exchange rates, due to a high comparison basis.
The 2025 targets are supported by Q3 performance. Q4 revenue should be in the same range as in Q3, the group said.
Management is targeting revenue of around €20.5bn, EBITDA as a percentage of revenue of 13.5% to 14.5%, operating margin as a percentage of revenue of 4.5% to 5.5%, and free cash flow before exceptional restructuring costs of €700m to €800m.
Valeo confirms financial targets for 2025
Published on 10/24/2025 at 01:59 am EDT
