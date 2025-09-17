Valeo announces the placement of €500m in new green bonds with a maturity of 6.5 years (maturing on March 23, 2032), with a coupon of 4.625%, an issue that was heavily oversubscribed to, the automotive equipment manufacturer said.
The funds raised will be used to finance projects and investments relating to the portfolio of technologies that contribute to low-carbon mobility, particularly for vehicle electrification, it says.
Valeo also plans to exercise the early redemption option on its outstanding bonds maturing on March 18, 2026, for €600m (1.625%), with an early redemption date scheduled for December 18, 2025.
The green bonds were issued under the base prospectus dated July 31, 2025, and the Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework established in July 2021 and updated in September 2023.
