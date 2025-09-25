Valeo has announced the extension of its partnership with Arts et Métiers, via AMVALOR, until 2032, with the creation of a new industrial research chair dedicated to the "Vibro-acoustics of electric powertrains." This aims to reduce the noise of electric machines and gearboxes in order to improve the comfort and performance of electric vehicles.



Arts et Métiers is a major technological institution with 14 sites. Its main mission is to train responsible industry leaders who design and implement the technological and organizational innovations that are essential to environmental and societal energy transitions.



Since 2018, joint work between the two entities has transformed fundamental research into industrial innovations. Pascal Hervet, Business Director at Valeo Power, highlights the complementary nature of the partner laboratories, while Hervé Mahé, Master Expert at Valeo, emphasizes the combination of mechanical and electromechanical solutions.



According to Olivier Thomas, Director of the new chair, acoustic comfort remains a key factor in the acceptance of electric motors.