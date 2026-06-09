Valeo is standing out at the top of the SBF 120 in Paris with a 3.58% gain to 15.76 euros, despite easing slightly after rallying as much as 9.07%. The stock is in demand following the announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Calyos, a pioneer in advanced heat pipe cooling systems.
The agreement between the two companies aims to develop and industrialize autonomous, high-performance electronic chip cooling solutions for the mobility and computing sectors, addressing the critical thermal requirements of electrification and artificial intelligence.
Calyos will contribute its expertise in two-phase fluid loop technology, while Valeo will provide its cutting-edge thermal systems engineering and global industrial capacity. This will enable the partners to launch a new generation of passive two-phase systems - more efficient solutions capable of managing high thermal fluxes while being more compact, easy to integrate, maintenance-free, and highly reliable.
Two objectives for Valeo and Calyos
On one hand, the partnership will deliver tangible benefits for power electronics through autonomous cooling for on-board chargers, inverters, and integrated electronic systems. The solution offers a compact, independent 'plug-and-play' cooling system. For components located at the rear of the vehicle, it enables energy savings and a major simplification of the overall vehicle thermal system architecture. For software-defined vehicles, it will provide optimal, autonomous, compact, and reliable heat dissipation for high-speed processors.
On the other hand, the goal is to 'revolutionize data center efficiency and AI scalability'. Valeo intends to leverage its decades of automotive thermal management expertise for the benefit of data centers by offering a comprehensive and scalable cooling ecosystem. The collaboration also targets the rapidly expanding data center market. The acceleration of AI is driving up data center power density and the demand for processor cooling. This creates an urgent need for better thermal efficiency to reduce global energy consumption (optimizing the Power Usage Effectiveness or PUE indicator).
AlphaValue remains unconvinced
For its part, AlphaValue confirms its view on Valeo and maintains its sell recommendation with a price target of 11.30 euros. Analysts believe the enthusiasm sparked by these announcements constitutes a market overreaction, given that the stock has gained approximately 40% over the past month.
AV naturally acknowledges that the automotive supplier possesses skills potentially transferable to these new markets (data centers, etc.), but the lack of validation from major clients and the absence of specific financial communication limit visibility.
Analysts believe that at this stage 'there is no clear evidence of how data center exposure could be monetized'. In their view, the recent re-rating of the stock is driven more by narrative momentum than by improving fundamentals, especially as Valeo, like all its peers, faces significant structural challenges.
Valeo is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of automotive equipment. 2025 net sales break down by market as follows:
- POWER Division (50.3%): thermal management systems and propulsion systems for the electrification market for hybrid and electric vehicles (automated and hybrid transmission systems, battery thermal management, cabin thermal management, etc.);
- LIGHT Division (25.9%): technologies that improve vehicle visibility for drivers and other road users (innovative and intelligent exterior and interior lighting systems, window, windshield, and rear window wiping systems, and sensor cleaning systems);
- BRAIN Division (23.7%): driver assistance and interior experience solutions that are part of the transformation towards the software-defined vehicle (sensors, software and hardware systems including high-performance computing units, interior systems for driver monitoring and on-board improvement);
- other (0.1%).
Each of Valeo's Divisions has an activity in the replacement market, which represents, at the group level, 10.2% of net sales.
Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: France (14.5%), Germany (10.9%), Europe and Africa (25.9%), the United States and Mexico (18.1%), the Americas (0.9%), China (15.9%) and Asia (13.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.