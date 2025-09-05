Valeo has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Momenta, a leading Chinese company in the field of autonomous driving, with a view to establishing a comprehensive, long-term, global collaboration.



The companies plan to jointly develop advanced intelligent driving assistance and medium- to high-level autonomous driving products, systems, and solutions in China and abroad.



Valeo and Momenta will combine their strengths in the areas of computing platforms, sensor technologies and software. Together, they will provide their customers with support throughout the entire life cycle, from joint market exploration to system integration and continuous software updates.



The partners will also explore broader cooperation models to help automakers accelerate the transition from development to mass production. They are already in discussions with several automakers about possible future collaborations.



In this context, Valeo has been selected by four automakers in China. The French equipment manufacturer and Momenta are also in discussions with several automakers to explore future opportunities for collaboration.