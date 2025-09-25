Published on 09/25/2025 at 03:03 am EDT

Valeo has won a new contract to supply its Dual Layer HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system to a major Chinese automaker.

This latest contract, won a few days ago, now means that Valeo has 10 contracts signed with five automakers in China, for a cumulative value of several hundred million euros

This new project is already in the design phase and mass production is expected to start in 2026.

Valeo said that this new contract illustrates Valeo's continued progress in cabin thermal management, particularly in the areas of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.