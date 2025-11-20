Valeo has unveiled its Elevate 2028 plan, aiming for a continued steady increase in profitability, a significantly boosted cash generation starting in 2025, and a return to revenue growth as early as 2027.

By 2028, the automotive supplier is targeting revenues of EUR22 to EUR24 billion, an operating margin of 6% to 7%, and free cash flow after net financial expenses of at least EUR500 million.

The improvement in cash generation would bring Valeo's leverage ratio below 1x adjusted EBITDA, thus aligning the company's key financial indicators with its goal of achieving an 'investment grade' rating by 2028.

For 2025, the group reaffirms its targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and operating margin, but now expects free cash flow before net financial expenses to come in 'slightly above the target (more than EUR550 million)'.