Valeo Unveils Latest In-Cabin Monitoring Technologies

Valeo is set to showcase safety technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, featuring gaze tracking, in-cabin analysis, and helmet detection systems developed through its collaboration with Australian start-up Seeing Machines.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/05/2026 at 06:35 am EST

At CES, the first major event of the year for the technology industry, which opens its doors to the public tomorrow, the automotive supplier plans to demonstrate its "Valeo Panovision" head-up display system. This technology features an adaptive alert system based on tracking the driver's gaze direction to determine whether they have identified a detected hazard.



The group also says it intends to present its "Valeo Safe InSight" demonstration vehicle, designed to showcase a multimodal approach to driver and cabin monitoring.



Valeo will also unveil its "SmartCluster Helmet Detection" system for two-wheelers, which is designed to detect the absence of a helmet before a journey begins.



In a press release, Valeo specifies that these devices are the result of its collaboration with advanced perception technology specialist Seeing Machines, whose in-cabin monitoring solutions (ICMS) software has been integrated.









