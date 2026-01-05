Valeo is set to showcase safety technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, featuring gaze tracking, in-cabin analysis, and helmet detection systems developed through its collaboration with Australian start-up Seeing Machines.
At CES, the first major event of the year for the technology industry, which opens its doors to the public tomorrow, the automotive supplier plans to demonstrate its "Valeo Panovision" head-up display system. This technology features an adaptive alert system based on tracking the driver's gaze direction to determine whether they have identified a detected hazard.
The group also says it intends to present its "Valeo Safe InSight" demonstration vehicle, designed to showcase a multimodal approach to driver and cabin monitoring.
Valeo will also unveil its "SmartCluster Helmet Detection" system for two-wheelers, which is designed to detect the absence of a helmet before a journey begins.
In a press release, Valeo specifies that these devices are the result of its collaboration with advanced perception technology specialist Seeing Machines, whose in-cabin monitoring solutions (ICMS) software has been integrated.
Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.
Valeo is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of automotive equipment. 2024 net sales break down by market as follows:
- POWER Division (50.5%): thermal management systems and propulsion systems for the electrification market for hybrid and electric vehicles (automated and hybrid transmission systems, battery thermal management, cabin thermal management, etc.);
- LIGHT Division (25.8%): technologies that improve vehicle visibility for drivers and other road users (innovative and intelligent exterior and interior lighting systems, window, windshield, and rear window wiping systems, and sensor cleaning systems);
- BRAIN Division (23.5%): driver assistance and interior experience solutions that are part of the transformation towards the software-defined vehicle (sensors, software and hardware systems including high-performance computing units, interior systems for driver monitoring and on-board improvement);
- other (0.2%).
Each of Valeo's Divisions has an activity in the replacement market, which represents, at the group level, 10.5% of net sales.
Net sales of original equipment are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Africa (47.9%), North America (19.2%), Asia excluding China (16.2%), China (14.8%) and South America (1.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.