At CES, the first major event of the year for the technology industry, which opens its doors to the public tomorrow, the automotive supplier plans to demonstrate its "Valeo Panovision" head-up display system. This technology features an adaptive alert system based on tracking the driver's gaze direction to determine whether they have identified a detected hazard.

The group also says it intends to present its "Valeo Safe InSight" demonstration vehicle, designed to showcase a multimodal approach to driver and cabin monitoring.

Valeo will also unveil its "SmartCluster Helmet Detection" system for two-wheelers, which is designed to detect the absence of a helmet before a journey begins.

In a press release, Valeo specifies that these devices are the result of its collaboration with advanced perception technology specialist Seeing Machines, whose in-cabin monitoring solutions (ICMS) software has been integrated.




