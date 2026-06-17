Valerio Therapeutics Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

The biotechnology firm has selected Gilles Besin to serve as its new CEO, effective July 1.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/17/2026 at 01:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This announcement comes as part of a planned governance transition. Dr. Besin brings over 20 years of experience in drug discovery, immunology, and RNA-based medicine, with a proven track record of building and scaling biotech companies through key value-generating milestones. He most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer at Orbital Therapeutics, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm specializing in RNA medicine that was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb in December 2025 for $1.5bn. Following the acquisition, he joined BMS as Head of RNA Programs and In Vivo CAR-T Cells, while also serving as Site Head for the Cambridge Kendall Square campus. Prior to his tenure at Orbital, he was Vice President and Head of Research at Affinivax, where he played a pivotal role in the company's $3.3bn acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline in 2022.