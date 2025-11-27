Vallourec has announced that it has been awarded an "Investment Grade" rating by Moody's and S&P Global, following the rating previously granted by Fitch in April 2025.

Moody's has upgraded the Group's rating from Ba1 to Baa3 with a stable outlook, while S&P has raised its rating from BB+/B to BBB-/A-3, also with a stable outlook.

The agencies have praised the success of Vallourec's strategic transformation, its focus on high value-added products, the reduction of fixed costs, and the resilience of its business model, supported by strong margins and Vallourec's global leadership position in premium OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) products such as casing and drilling pipes.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated that this recognition "highlights the strength of our financial position" and enhances the Group's access to bond markets, while supporting increased value creation.