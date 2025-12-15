Vallourec shares were among the biggest gainers on the SBF 120 index on Monday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange, where the manufacturer of tubes for the energy sector benefited from a favorable rating from Goldman Sachs, which initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the stock was up more than 2.9% at €15.8, while the SBF was up 0.7% at the same time.
Goldman Sachs, which has set a target price of €19.5, explains in a sector note that the carbon steel OCTG pipe market should benefit from positive structural trends, starting with the increasing complexity of projects, which requires increasingly technical products.
The broker adds that Vallourec, like its competitor Tenaris, has several important advantages in this regard, including local production in the United States, considered a key market, the existence of high barriers to entry, and the concentration of the premium tube market.
The analyst also expects the French group to continue to improve its cash flow generation in order to reduce its profitability gap with Tenaris, but also to take advantage of its solid international order book, which should support earnings growth until 2026-2027, and also enable it to reduce its historical valuation gap with Tenaris, which he believes could return to around 5%.
Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- tube manufacturing (88.7%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (84.2%), mechanical, automotive and construction industries (10%) and electrical energy (5.8%).
- mining and forestry (6.8%);
- other (4.5%).
Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (6%), North America (41.4%), Middle East (19.4%), South America (15.6%), Asia (10.9%) and others (6.7%).
