Vallourec said it finalized, on June 30, its share buyback program launched on January 8: in this context, it repurchased a total of 5,868,656 shares at an average price of €18.67 per share through an independent investment services provider, for an overall amount of about €110m.
Of the shares repurchased, 4,850,000 were allocated to hedge part of the warrants (BSA) issued by Vallourec, in order to limit the dilution linked to their exercise ahead of their June 30 maturity. The remaining shares were allocated to hedge the group's employee long-term compensation plans.
In addition, all of the warrants (BSA) were exercised and settled through the creation of 28,465,882 new shares as well as the allocation of the 4,850,000 existing repurchased shares. As a result, Vallourec will receive, from these exercises, total proceeds of nearly €307m.
In this context, the seamless pipe maker reiterated its intention to distribute nearly €650m to shareholders over calendar year 2026, including €110m allocated to the share buyback program.
The balance will be paid in the form of an exceptional interim dividend for 2026, subject to the usual approvals and approval by the board of directors on July 29. The dividend will go ex-dividend on August 3 and be paid on August 5. As of July 7, the share capital comprises 265,866,407 shares.
Vallourec is a world leader in the production of non-welded steel tubes and specialized tube products for industrial applications. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- tube manufacturing (87.3%). Net sales break down by market between oil, gas and petrochemical industries (83.8%), mechanical, automotive and construction industries (9.1%) and electrical energy (7.1%).
- mining and forestry (8.4%);
- other (4.3%).
Net sales (tube activity) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (4.2%), North America (40.6%), the Middle East (22.1%), South America (15.9%), Asia (10.8%) and other (6.4%).
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