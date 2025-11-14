Vallourec has reported a group EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of 210 million euros for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 12% increase compared to the previous quarter. This result aligns with the midpoint of the company's previously communicated guidance range.

In its core tubes segment, the group achieved a quarterly EBITDA of 188 million euros, a sequential rise of 30%, attributed to higher selling prices and a slight uptick in volumes.

The company thus claims a group EBITDA margin of 23%, its highest level since the first quarter of 2024. The margin for the tubes segment also improved by more than 320 basis points, reaching 22%.

Vallourec expects its group EBITDA for the fourth quarter to be between 195 and 225 million euros. Confirming its outlook for higher group EBITDA in the second half compared to the first half, Vallourec anticipates full-year 2025 EBITDA to range between 799 and 829 million euros.