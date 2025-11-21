Vallourec is investing $48 million in a new premium threading line in Ohio.

Vallourec has announced the inauguration of a new premium threading line in Youngstown, Ohio, a $48 million investment designed to strengthen its industrial capabilities in the United States.



Integrated into existing operations, this line will increase the production of high-torque VAM connections for the shale gas sector and is expected to create 40 jobs.



According to CEO Philippe Guillemot, this investment is "a promise made to our customers, our employees, and the local community."



Construction, which began in July 2025, is scheduled for completion in early 2027 without interrupting operations. Vallourec also highlights its circular model, based on 100% recycled steel and a recycling rate of 98%.