Vallourec Launches €200 Million Share Buyback Program

Vallourec has announced the launch of a share buyback program set to run until June 30, 2026, with a total amount of €200 million.

Published on 01/07/2026 at 12:19 pm EST

The shares acquired by the seamless steel tube specialist will be allocated to cover part of the stock warrants issued by Vallourec, in order to reduce dilution related to their exercise scheduled before the end of June 2026. To a lesser extent, these shares may also be used to cover long-term employee compensation plans.



In addition, Vallourec plans to return the proceeds of approximately €300 million expected from the exercise of the warrants, as well as the surplus amount from 80 to 100% of 2025 cash generation not used for share buybacks, in the form of a special interim dividend to be paid in the third quarter of 2026. The total return to shareholders is thus expected to reach at least €500 million in 2026.