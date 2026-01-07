Vallourec Launches €200 Million Share Buyback Program
Vallourec has announced the launch of a share buyback program set to run until June 30, 2026, with a total amount of €200 million.
Published on 01/07/2026 at 12:19 pm EST
Contact us to request a correction
In addition, Vallourec plans to return the proceeds of approximately €300 million expected from the exercise of the warrants, as well as the surplus amount from 80 to 100% of 2025 cash generation not used for share buybacks, in the form of a special interim dividend to be paid in the third quarter of 2026. The total return to shareholders is thus expected to reach at least €500 million in 2026.