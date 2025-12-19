Vallourec Partners with Geostock for Energy Transition
Vallourec has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Geostock, a specialist in underground energy storage, aimed at strengthening their collaboration in developing the infrastructure required for the energy transition.
Published on 12/19/2025 at 03:22 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
Vallourec highlights that its turnkey Delphy solution enables the storage of up to 100 tonnes of hydrogen with maximum safety, while the lined mined caverns designed by Geostock are suitable for capacities of 500 tonnes and more.
The agreement between the two groups also covers cooperation on well architecture and tubular solutions dedicated to hydrogen applications and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).
To achieve this, Vallourec and Geostock will share their expertise, R&D results, and technical solutions to design wells adapted to the demanding conditions of underground hydrogen storage and CO2 injection.