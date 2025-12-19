Vallourec Partners with Geostock for Energy Transition

Vallourec has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Geostock, a specialist in underground energy storage, aimed at strengthening their collaboration in developing the infrastructure required for the energy transition.

This partnership focuses more specifically on hydrogen storage, a field in which both companies offer complementary products and services to meet all the storage needs of the green hydrogen sector.



Vallourec highlights that its turnkey Delphy solution enables the storage of up to 100 tonnes of hydrogen with maximum safety, while the lined mined caverns designed by Geostock are suitable for capacities of 500 tonnes and more.



The agreement between the two groups also covers cooperation on well architecture and tubular solutions dedicated to hydrogen applications and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).



To achieve this, Vallourec and Geostock will share their expertise, R&D results, and technical solutions to design wells adapted to the demanding conditions of underground hydrogen storage and CO2 injection.