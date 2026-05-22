Vallourec partners with Syngular Solutions for BECCS projects in Brazil

Vallourec has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Syngular Solutions, a Brazilian engineering and consultancy firm specializing in Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) and Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) projects.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/22/2026 at 01:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This MoU establishes a collaborative framework designed to develop BECCS projects in Brazil. BECCS is a carbon sequestration technology that captures CO2 emitted from biomass-based energy systems and stores it permanently.



'Brazil offers a particularly favorable environment for the development of BECCS projects, given the scale of its ethanol industry and the presence of geological formations suitable for CO2 storage', emphasized André Lacerda, SVP of South America for Tubes Activities.



This partnership allows Vallourec to engage with end-customers from the earliest stages of project development, sharing its technical expertise upstream while promoting its initiatives and strategic positioning within the CCUS sector.



The agreement aligns with the Group's global strategy of forming partnerships with experts and key players in the new energy space, capable of addressing the industrial, environmental, and economic challenges of the energy transition.