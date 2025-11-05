Vallourec has announced the renewal of a multi-year contract with a major operator in the UK North Sea for the supply of OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) products, accessories, and integrated services. The agreement, estimated at several million pounds sterling, strengthens its position as a strategic partner in a demanding offshore environment.

The contract includes all Vallourec services: logistics, maintenance, storage, and repair, in order to reduce downtime and operating costs. It also provides for the deployment of digital solutions, including TallyVision, a traceability tool designed to increase transparency and operational efficiency.

Alexandre Valdelièvre, director of VOGUK (Vallourec Oil & Gas UK) for the North Sea region, says that this renewal reflects the customer's confidence in Vallourec's high value-added approach and digital innovations.