Vallourec selected to supply line pipes for the Atapu 2 project

Vallourec said it has won a contract from Allseas to supply seamless carbon steel line pipes, fitted with a thermal insulation coating and intended for the Atapu 2 project, being developed by the Unitized ATAPU consortium, led by Petrobras.

The Unitized ATAPU consortium, operated by Petrobras, plans to develop part of the offshore Atapu field, located in the Santos Basin, about 230 km off Rio de Janeiro, in water depths ranging between 2,000 and 2,350 meters.



The French maker of seamless tubes said the production system for the Atapu 2 field will consist of 18 wells directly connected to the floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) by rigid risers.



The contract won by Vallourec covers 143 km of rigid risers and rigid flowlines, or about 19,000 tonnes of line pipes, to be produced at its Jeceaba plant. Application of the thermal insulation coating will be carried out at the Serra site.