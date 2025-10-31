Vallourec announces that it has won a contract with TechnipFMC to supply pipelines for the Orca (formerly Gato do Mato) project, a major deepwater development project in the Santos Basin operated by Shell Brazil.



This integrated contract covers more than 20,000 tons of premium seamless carbon steel pipelines for subsea risers and flowlines, as well as anti-corrosion coating and thermal insulation services.



"This contract, which includes thermal insulation, is a first since the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil and demonstrates the value of our integrated offering to our local customers," said Philippe Guillemot, CEO of the seamless pipe manufacturer.