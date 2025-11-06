Vallourec reports that it has once again been selected by TotalEnergies to supply casing, production pipes, and related accessories for the drilling of 48 wells as part of the Associated Gas Upstream Project 2 (AGUP2) in Iraq.



AGUP2 aims to exploit the associated oil and gas in the Ratawi oil field to increase production capacity to 210,000 barrels of oil per day and 154 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, while eliminating routine flaring.



For this new phase of the project, the French manufacturer of seamless pipes will deliver more than 30,000 tons of premium tubular solutions, including approximately 3,000 tons of premium pipelines with anti-corrosion coating.