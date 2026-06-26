Valneva Appoints a New Chairman of the Board

The vaccine specialist said all resolutions recommended by its board of directors were approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/26/2026 at 03:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Among the announcements were the 2025 financial statements, authorizations granted to the board of directors to increase share capital, and the relocation of the company's registered office to Lyon following the closure of its Nantes site.



Shareholders also approved the renewal of the terms of the five members of the board of directors.



At a meeting held after the annual general meeting, Dr. Gerd Zettlmeissl, an independent director, was appointed chairman of the board of directors.



A vaccine expert and biotech entrepreneur, Dr. Zettlmeissl brings more than 40 years of scientific and leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Over the past 15 years, he has chaired the boards of several nonprofit vaccine organizations, as well as public and private biotech companies. He succeeds Anne-Marie Graffin, who chaired the board over the past three years and will now serve as vice chair of the board.