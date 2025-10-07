Following the US FDA's suspension of the license for its Ixchiq vaccine and given the current uncertainty as the company awaits further information from the FDA, Valneva has announced that it is reducng its financial forecasts for 2025.



Sales are now expected between €155m and €170m (compared with €170m to €180m previously), depending on the schedule for deliveries of active substance to partners in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).



Commercial activity is expected to generate positive cash flow, as previously announced, but Valneva's revenue is expected to be between €165m and €180m (compared to the previous estimate of €180m to €190m).



R&D investments have also been revised downward to between €80m and €90m (compared to €90m to €100m previously). These investments are expected to be partially covered by grants and anticipated research tax credits.