Valneva has reported a net loss of €20.8m for H1 2025, compared with a net profit of €34m in H1 2024, which benefited from the sale of the PRV (priority review voucher) in February 2024.



The vaccine company's adjusted EBITDA fell from €56.2m to -€6m y-o-y, despite revenue that rose 37.8% to €97.6m, including a 1/3 increase in sales to €91m.



We have also significantly reduced our expenses and leveraged our ATM program to welcome two new leading investors with expertise in the healthcare sector, its CFO said.



Valneva confirms its outlook for 2025, including sales growth to €170m-€180m, generating positive cash flow for all commercial activities, and revenue of €180m-€190m.