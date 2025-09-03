Valneva reports positive immunogenicity and safety data for the ongoing Phase 2 study of VLA15, its vaccine candidate against Lyme disease, for which there is currently no human vaccine.



The vaccine company claims a strong immune response in children and adults after the third annual booster vaccination, as well as a strong anamnestic response observed for all six serotypes.



No safety concerns were observed in any age group by the independent data monitoring committee, as with previous booster results, Valneva adds, for which these data demonstrate the potential benefit of a booster vaccination before each Lyme disease season.



VLA15 is the most advanced Lyme vaccine candidate, with two Phase 3 trials underway. Phase 3 vaccinations have been completed and, subject to positive data, its partner Pfizer plans to submit marketing authorization applications in the US and EU in 2026.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 476,000 people are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year in the US, and 132,000 cases are reported annually in Europe.