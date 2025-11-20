Valneva surged by 5% at the start of trading in Paris, buoyed by the vaccine company's nine-month results to the end of September, which notably highlighted a sharp reduction in operational cash burn.

The group posted a net loss of EUR65.2 million since the start of 2025, compared to a net profit of EUR24.7 million in the first nine months of 2024. Last year's results had been boosted by a one-off gain of EUR90.8 million from the sale of a Priority Review Voucher (PRV).

Revenue increased by 8.9% to EUR127 million, with sales up 6.2% to EUR119.4 million, driven in particular by its Japanese encephalitis vaccine Ixiaro/Jespect, which saw sales climb by 12.5% to EUR74.3 million.

Valneva also reported a significant reduction in operational cash consumption, down to EUR28.4 million over the first nine months of 2025 from EUR76.7 million a year earlier. Cash reserves stood at EUR143.5 million at the end of September 2025.

Highlighting its increased financial flexibility following the successful debt refinancing in October, Valneva reaffirmed its 2025 targets as revised at the start of October and said it is continuing the Phase 3 VALOR study against Lyme disease.