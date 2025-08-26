The US FDA has suspended the license for Ixchiq, effective immediately, which means that shipments and sales of this chikungunya vaccine in the United States will be halted. Following this announcement, Stifel has adjusted its target price for the stock to €9.5 (from €10 previously), while confirming its buy rating on it.



The FDA cited significant safety concerns.



Stifel has therefore revised its sales forecasts for Ixchiq, lowering peak sales to €34m from €85m previously.



The analyst believes that the commercial launch of Ixchiq is no longer central to the investment case, which is increasingly focused on the Lyme disease vaccine (VLA15, in partnership with Pfizer).



"We consider the Phase III results expected in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be one of the most attractive risk/reward catalysts in the European biotech sector over the next six months," the broker said.