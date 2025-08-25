Valneva has said that the US FDA has suspended the license for Ixchiq, effective immediately, which means that shipments and sales of this chikungunya vaccine in the US will be halted.



This sudden license suspension is based on updated data from the US VAERS surveillance system, including four new serious adverse events reported outside the US.



Valneva said that out of the four reported cases, three occurred in people aged 70 to 82, with the latter being hospitalized and discharged after two days; the remaining case occurred in a 55-year-old person.



It is currently assessing the financial impact of a possible permanent withdrawal of the Ixchiq license in the United States, noting that this vaccine contributed €7.5m to its total sales in H1 2025 worldwide.