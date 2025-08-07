Valneva announces the lifting of the US FDA's temporary halt on the use of Ixchiq, its CHIKV vaccine, in people aged 60 and older, as well as its agreement to update the product characteristics.



This update is intended to reflect several serious adverse events reported in elderly people with multiple chronic medical conditions following a vaccination campaign in Réunion.



The FDA's decision follows the European Medicines Agency's announcement in July recommending the lifting of temporary restrictions in elderly people following a comprehensive review of the vaccine.



The product remains indicated in the United States for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV.