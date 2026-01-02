Valneva Terminates Chikungunya Vaccine Licensing Agreement

Valneva and the Serum Institute of India (SII), a company of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, have announced their decision to end their licensing agreement for Valneva's single-shot chikungunya vaccine, allowing Valneva to regain full rights to the vaccine.

Valneva's strategic intention is to assume direct control over its supply chain and commercialization in endemic countries where the disease risk is high, thereby accelerating access to the vaccine in the most affected regions.



This initiative by the vaccine company is part of the funding agreement signed with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) in July 2024, with co-financing from the EU.