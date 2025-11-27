Valneva has announced a strategic initiative aimed at "optimizing its activities in France as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and position the company for long-term success."

The company plans to consolidate its French operations at its Lyon site and close its Nantes facility, which currently houses both operational activities and certain preclinical R&D functions.

"This consolidation will streamline operations and improve efficiency in France, while centralizing all R&D activities at the company's Vienna site," the healthcare group explained.

While maintaining its listing on Euronext Paris, Valneva is considering relocating its corporate headquarters to Lyon--a city "internationally recognized as a major hub in the vaccine sector" and where the company was originally based.

The company further stated its commitment to "supporting its employees throughout this transition and providing assistance to ensure a smooth process for all those affected."