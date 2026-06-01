Since the explosion of large language models, the search and data analytics specialist - through its flagship Elasticsearch engine - has repositioned itself as a foundational support for artificial intelligence.

For the San Francisco-based company, the opportunity and synergies involved in supporting the greatest technological revolution of the century are clear. Has this potential been realized, or is it about to be? The annual results published late last week were eagerly awaited by observers seeking an answer to this question.

Elastic reported a 17% increase in revenue over twelve months, roughly in line with the previous two years. Expected growth performance for 2027 falls significantly short of prior marks, which, after causing an initial pullback in the share price, did not prevent a subsequent sharp rebound.

It is difficult not to note that the growth rate has remained on a downward trajectory for ten years, a period over which it hovered at or near triple-digit territory, with no trend reversal yet in sight.

In the search segment, while Elastic's engine often remains the preferred choice for sophisticated technical teams, it nevertheless faces competition from alternatives such as Algolia, which is easier to deploy, Coveo, or OpenSearch, the latter being offered as open-source.

In observability, competition from the highly popular open-source solution Grafana represents an additional challenge for Elastic, which is generally considered the second choice behind Datadog. Meanwhile, competition is rife in the cybersecurity segment, dominated by Microsoft and a handful of pure players.

The new battleground will therefore likely be generative AI. Unsurprisingly, Elastic is not the only player entering this space. It has the advantage of offering an integrated platform and already capitalizing on a massive user base; the disadvantage, however, is precisely that it is not a "pure player."

Monetization remains a central issue for Elastic, whose share price has stagnated since its IPO seven years ago. While revenue has sextupled over the period, the growth rate continues to decelerate, as previously noted.

Alongside this, the number of shares outstanding has also doubled - the result of the dilutive effect of stock options - and profitability remains anemic, despite a notable improvement in recent times.

Elastic, which maintains a very strong balance sheet and boasts an enterprise value of $6bn, is now operating with positive EBITDA and is valued at triple its revenue. Investors should also be cautious not to extrapolate 2026 earnings, which stem from a one-off tax gain.

Like many other former SaaS stars struck down by the bursting of the sector bubble in autumn 2021 - the so-called "SaaS-mageddon" - Elastic announced a $500m share buyback program last autumn, two-thirds of which has already been executed.