"Gold price volatility increased in H12026. Intraday, gold traded as high as $5,595 on January 29. On June 30, it hit its lowest level of the year at $3,943, but managed to close just above the $4,000 mark, ending the month at $4,008.02 an ounce. Gold fell 14.14% in June and was down 7.21% YTD. Gold equities underperformed the metal, as is typically the case during periods of falling gold prices," notes Imaru Casanova, portfolio manager for gold and precious metals at VanEck (an international investment management firm based in New York).

The MarketVector Global Gold Miners Index (MVGDX) fell 15.54% in June, down 12.41% YTD.



Gold retreats as markets shift toward risk assets



After reaching new all-time highs near $5,600 an ounce in early January, gold prices came under downward pressure. The pullback reflects a stronger US dollar and expectations for higher interest rates since the start of the war with Iran. The dominant macro narrative has become self-reinforcing: higher oil prices keep inflation expectations elevated, keeping the Fed on hold. A 'Fed on hold' keeps real yields high, supporting the US dollar at gold's expense.



As a result, many commodities analysts have lowered their 2026 gold price forecasts. Still, even after these revisions, the current average consensus estimate (based on Bloomberg data) for the annual average gold price stands around $4,700 for 2026 and 2027, and above $4,000 for 2028 and 2029.



Analysts at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank see gold at $5,000 or more in 2027. (Source: Bloomberg).



"By the end of June, the apparent conclusion of the conflict in the Middle East further reduced gold's safe-haven appeal, as markets shifted toward a more risk-on backdrop, with equity markets trading near their recent highs. Gold is now hovering around $4,000 an ounce, down about 25% from its January peaks. Even so, gold equities remain one of the best-performing asset classes over the past year, while gold continues to outperform most other major asset classes," Imaru Casanova notes.



Gold-related assets continue to hold up well



For this portfolio manager, "gold price volatility and the recent pullback may weigh on investors. Still, we believe it is important to tune out the short-term noise. The ongoing strength in equity markets reflects a degree of optimism that could be tested. Geopolitical tensions, the lingering effects of the conflict in the Middle East, and the inflation outlook remain key elements in the current environment."



A prolonged "Fed on hold" environment could, over time, contribute to lower, even negative, real rates, a backdrop that has historically been very supportive for gold. In such a scenario, the yellow metal has often played an important role as a diversification tool and potential hedge for investors seeking protection and portfolio diversification.



That said, nothing guarantees this backdrop will persist: real rates could rise, gold generates no income, and it can experience sharp or prolonged price declines. Even Fed rate hikes have not always been unfavorable for this asset. According to World Gold Council data covering 44 Fed rate hikes between March 1997 and July 2023, gold posted a positive performance on hike days in more than 50% of cases.



Ongoing support from central banks



In addition, central bank gold purchase statistics for May, also published by the World Gold Council, show they remain engaged, with net monthly purchases near record levels: 89% of the central bankers surveyed expect global gold reserves to increase over the next 12 months.



Sustained and geographically diversified purchases by central banks, combined with resilient investment demand from Asia, continue to underpin gold demand at current levels. A return of Western investor participation comparable to what was seen in 2025 could provide additional support and help drive another leg higher in the gold market.



However, such demand momentum is not guaranteed, and central bank buying as well as investment demand could slow or even reverse. Historically, gold has performed well during periods when central bank activity and investment together accounted for more than 30% of total demand (see chart below: Gold Mid-Year Outlook 2026: Point break | World Gold Council).











Why gold equities may still offer opportunities



Imaru Casanova also explains that, historically, gold equities have outperformed the metal itself during upswings in gold prices: 'The current gold price environment has already proven supportive of strong corporate fundamentals, with first-quarter 2026 results showing record cash flow. With gold trading at an average price of around $4,700 an ounce year-to-date in 2026, and the industry's all-in sustaining costs estimated on average at under $2,000 an ounce in 2026, margins remain very strong, even with gold at $4,000. Companies therefore have the means to fund growth, pay dividends, and buy back shares.'



She adds that 'gold equities continue to trade at valuations that remain low versus historical levels, while the sector appears to be in solid financial and operational health by historical standards. Current share prices seem to reflect more conservative assumptions than those implied by prevailing gold prices'.



While gold equities carry risks beyond those of the metal (operational, jurisdictional, cost or financing risks, and company-specific risks), they have historically been more volatile than gold. As seen in H1 2026, they can fall more sharply than the metal when gold prices decline.



"If investors reallocate capital away from sectors with far richer valuations, particularly in a context of rising downside risk, gold equities could benefit," Imaru Casanova concludes.