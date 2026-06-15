Vattenfall Selects Rolls-Royce SMR to Spearhead Sweden's Nuclear Revival
Vattenfall has selected Rolls-Royce SMR to provide a series of small modular nuclear reactors as part of its initiative to expand nuclear capacity in Sweden. The British group was chosen over American rival GE Vernova as the nation seeks to bolster energy security and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. This decision represents a significant milestone, marking Sweden's first new nuclear project in more than forty years.
The project will be managed by the Videberg Kraft joint venture, which is 80% owned by Vattenfall and 20% by a consortium of major Swedish industrial firms. The facilities are slated for construction at the Ringhals power plant site in southwestern Sweden. Vattenfall had weighed two primary options: five BWRX-300 reactors from GE Vernova or three modular reactors from Rolls-Royce, aiming for a total capacity of approximately 1,500 MW. According to Rolls-Royce, each reactor will be capable of powering roughly one million homes for over sixty years.
The Swedish government is providing strong backing for this nuclear resurgence, projecting that electricity demand could double by 2045. The state plans to acquire a 60% majority stake in Videberg Kraft, pending parliamentary approval. To incentivize investment, Stockholm has allocated up to 440bn Swedish krona in loans, price guarantees, and support mechanisms, with the ultimate goal of developing at least 5,000 MW of new nuclear capacity.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of engines for the aeronautics, marine, and energy sectors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- commercial aero engines (51.8%);
- military military aero engines, naval engines and submarine nuclear power plants (23.8%);
- power and propulsion systems (24.4%): intended for power plants.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (14.6%), Germany (5.8%), Europe (14.6%), the United States (27.4%), North America (2.5%), China (7.1%), Asia (13.5%), the Middle East (7.9%), Africa (2.8%), Australasia (2%), Central and South America (1.8%).
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