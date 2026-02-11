Vente-unique.com Confident for the Fiscal Year After Strong First Quarter Growth
The European specialist in online furniture and home improvement sales announced a total business volume of €78.3 million for the first quarter of the 2025-2026 fiscal year (from October 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025), representing a year-on-year increase of 17.7%.
During the same period, consolidated revenue reached €56.0 million, marking an increase of 11.7%.
Vente-unique.com plans to accelerate the momentum of its growth drivers throughout the fiscal year, with a particular focus on international expansion. Following its launch in Spain in November 2025, the Habitat brand has been available online since January 2026 in Germany, Switzerland, and Luxembourg. Now present in five countries, the group intends to continue this strategy of geographic expansion and is preparing to enter the UK market in 2026.
The marketplace is also set to continue its development at the European level, with an upcoming launch in Scandinavia, covering Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Additionally, a retail media offering is expected to launch by the end of the first half of the 2026 calendar year. Backed by these growth levers, Vente-unique.com expresses confidence in its ability to continue gaining market share and to achieve another year of profitable growth.
Vente-Unique.com is the European No. 1 of online sale of furniture, decorative items and home equipment. Products include furnishing products (sofas, chairs, tables, bookcases, sideboards, beds, wardrobes, dressers, etc.), furniture for bathrooms and kitchens, household appliance products, lighting, carpets, decorative items, textiles products, etc.
Net sales (excluding logistics) are distributed geographically as follows: France (48.6%), Northern and Eastern Europe (34.3%) and Southern Europe (17.1%).
