Vente-unique.com Delivers Strong Performance for the 2024-2025 Fiscal Year

The European specialist in online furniture and home improvement sales has reported annual results showing total business volume of €275.7 million, up 18.2%, and consolidated revenue of €200.9 million, representing an increase of 12.5%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/13/2026 at 02:31 am EST

The group maintained profitability in line with its targets, with adjusted EBITDA accounting for 10.4% of revenue. Results continued to improve, with current operating income reaching €11.8 million (+8.0%), while net income rose by 10.0% to €8.1 million for the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.



The financial structure also strengthened, with record gross cash of €32.1 million. The Board of Directors will propose a dividend payment of €0.50 per share, up 31.6% compared to the previous fiscal year.



For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, Vente-unique.com anticipates continued profitable growth, driven in particular by the acceleration of its international expansion.



The company will publish its first-quarter 2025-2026 revenue on February 11.