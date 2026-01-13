Vente-unique.com Delivers Strong Performance for the 2024-2025 Fiscal Year
The European specialist in online furniture and home improvement sales has reported annual results showing total business volume of €275.7 million, up 18.2%, and consolidated revenue of €200.9 million, representing an increase of 12.5%.
The group maintained profitability in line with its targets, with adjusted EBITDA accounting for 10.4% of revenue. Results continued to improve, with current operating income reaching €11.8 million (+8.0%), while net income rose by 10.0% to €8.1 million for the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.
The financial structure also strengthened, with record gross cash of €32.1 million. The Board of Directors will propose a dividend payment of €0.50 per share, up 31.6% compared to the previous fiscal year.
For the 2025-2026 fiscal year, Vente-unique.com anticipates continued profitable growth, driven in particular by the acceleration of its international expansion.
The company will publish its first-quarter 2025-2026 revenue on February 11.
Vente-Unique.com is the European No. 1 of online sale of furniture, decorative items and home equipment. Products include furnishing products (sofas, chairs, tables, bookcases, sideboards, beds, wardrobes, dressers, etc.), furniture for bathrooms and kitchens, household appliance products, lighting, carpets, decorative items, textiles products, etc.
Net sales (excluding logistics) are distributed geographically as follows: France (48.1%), Northern and Eastern Europe (36.5%) and Southern Europe (15.4%).
