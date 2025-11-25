Veolia aims to become the European leader in district heating by 2030.

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/25/2025 at 07:50 am EST

Claiming to be "paving the way in the transformation of heating networks," Veolia affirms its ambition to become the European leader in district heating by 2030 and to completely eliminate coal from all its energy sites on the continent.



This ambition is based on the growth of its existing district heating activities combined with a new "Ecothermal Grid" offering covering small networks in particular, and targets revenue of €350 million by 2030.



The group explains that its innovative "Ecothermal Grid" offering is based on a comprehensive approach to carbon-neutral district heating, through the decarbonization of existing networks and the development of new infrastructure.



"The district heating market is expanding rapidly in Europe. Valued at €60 billion in 2023, it is expected to reach €80 billion by 2030," says Veolia, highlighting strong regulatory momentum.



With nearly 500 heating networks in Europe serving 7 million customers (9% of Europeans) and an average efficiency of 88% (compared to an average of 75% in Europe), Veolia claims to have already contributed to reducing CO? emissions by nearly 2 Mt between 2021 and 2024.