Claiming to be "paving the way in the transformation of heating networks," Veolia affirms its ambition to become the European leader in district heating by 2030 and to completely eliminate coal from all its energy sites on the continent.
This ambition is based on the growth of its existing district heating activities combined with a new "Ecothermal Grid" offering covering small networks in particular, and targets revenue of €350 million by 2030.
The group explains that its innovative "Ecothermal Grid" offering is based on a comprehensive approach to carbon-neutral district heating, through the decarbonization of existing networks and the development of new infrastructure.
"The district heating market is expanding rapidly in Europe. Valued at €60 billion in 2023, it is expected to reach €80 billion by 2030," says Veolia, highlighting strong regulatory momentum.
With nearly 500 heating networks in Europe serving 7 million customers (9% of Europeans) and an average efficiency of 88% (compared to an average of 75% in Europe), Veolia claims to have already contributed to reducing CO? emissions by nearly 2 Mt between 2021 and 2024.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (40.4%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (35%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (24.6%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.7%), the United States (10.9%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Germany (6.8%), Spain (6.3%), Australia (4.7%), the Czech Republic (4.7%), Morocco (2.8%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), China (2.2%), Hungary (1.8%), Chile (1.8%), Hong Kong (1.4%), Japan (1.3%), Slovakia (1.2%) and other (15.8%).
