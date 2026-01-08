Veolia Completes €2.5 Billion Bond Placement

Veolia has announced that it has taken advantage of the reopening of euro markets to benefit from favorable issuance conditions, completing a record bond placement with three new tranches totaling €2.5 billion.

The utility services group specified that these three tranches include €950 million over 5 years with a coupon of 3.209%, €900 million over 8 years with a coupon of 3.639%, and €650 million over 12 years with a coupon of 4.052%.



The operation attracted more than 570 orders for a total amount exceeding €10.5 billion at its peak. Given the strong demand, the issuance was carried out with new issue premiums over the secondary market ranging from -2 to 5 basis points.



"This high level of oversubscription, the quality of the investors, and the very favorable terms obtained reflect the extremely positive perception of Veolia's credit and its international growth prospects, as well as its financial solidity," the company stated.