Veolia doubles the size of its hazardous waste business in the United States
Veolia, a leader in environmental services, has finalized the acquisition of Clean Earth, a company specializing in hazardous waste management. This sector is becoming increasingly critical for industrial competitiveness, public health, and environmental safety in the United States and globally.
This transaction doubles Veolia's footprint in the U.S. hazardous waste sector and brings the group's total revenue in the country to 6.3 billion dollars. The move strengthens its international presence while enhancing its ability to offer new services, efficiency gains, and integrated solutions to its clients.
Already the world's largest provider of hazardous waste management services and technologies, the group now becomes the second-largest player in the United States, marking a new phase of its growth in the country.
The transaction is expected to be accretive starting in 2027, excluding purchase price allocation adjustments. Veolia also confirms all announced financial targets related to the integration, including expected synergies.
'This transaction is particularly significant at a time when the United States and the world face unprecedented environmental safety challenges that test the limits of our resilience and competitiveness. It strengthens our position in the growing U.S. hazardous waste market, unlocks strong value creation potential, and brings our offerings closer to the most dynamic sectors of the American economy. Combined with the acceleration of our asset rotation program, this operation reinforces Veolia's capacity to meet the rising demand for environmental safety,' stated Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.
An expanded treatment network
Veolia is doubling its hazardous waste management offerings and extending its service and treatment network for clients across the country, including new regions such as the Pacific Northwest. This will provide advanced treatment, disposal, and end-to-end waste management solutions to more customers, opening new commercial opportunities, improving logistics, and strengthening its ability to serve major retail and healthcare clients across their national operations.
The world leader in environmental services now offers hazardous waste management services at more than 150 sites across the United States, with six RCRA-permitted high-temperature incineration units, 33 EPA-permitted treatment facilities, and over a thousand operating permits to meet client needs. This reflects the complementary nature of the Clean Earth portfolio, which will create further added value for customers.
Following the completion of this acquisition, Veolia targets:
- 120 million USD in synergies by the fourth year, supported by a strong track record of integration
- EPS accretion before purchase price allocation starting in 2027
- Group EBITDA for hazardous waste expected to grow at a CAGR of at least 10% over the 2024-2027 period
Key figures for this acquisition:
- Enterprise value of 3 billion USD (approximately 2.6 billion EUR), representing 9.8x estimated 2026 EBITDA after run-rate synergies
- Twice the size of Veolia US Hazardous Waste, becoming the second-largest player in the United States. The American company Clean Harbors remains the market leader.
- Veolia's global revenue in hazardous waste will reach 5.2 billion EUR, with an EBITDA margin increased to 17%
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (39.8%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (34.8%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (25.4%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.3%), the United States (10.5%), Germany (7%), Spain (6.8%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.7%), Czech Republic (4.9%), Australia (4.6%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), Hungary (2.4%), Morocco (2.1%), China (2%), Chile (1.8%), Japan (1.4%), Hong Kong (1.3%), Slovakia (1.1%), and other (16.3%).
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