Veolia has announced an agreement with Enviri to acquire Clean Earth, describing it as "its most significant and transformative acquisition since the merger with Suez, both for accelerating its growth in the United States and in the American hazardous waste sector."

This transaction will enable the French group to double its size in hazardous waste management, making it the No. 2 player in the United States, and will provide increased exposure to rapidly growing sectors such as distribution and healthcare.

Clean Earth is being acquired at an enterprise value of $3 billion, representing 9.8 times the estimated 2026 EBITDA after regulatory synergies. The deal is set to be accretive to current EPS as early as the second year.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Veolia's revenue from hazardous waste will reach EUR5.2 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 17%. The group is now targeting at least 10% EBITDA growth in this business over the 2024-27 period.

The transaction is expected to be finalized by mid-2026, subject to customary conditions, including approval from Enviri's shareholders and the necessary regulatory authorizations and approvals.