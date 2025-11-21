Veolia has announced an agreement with Enviri to acquire Clean Earth, describing it as "its most significant and transformative acquisition since the merger with Suez, both for accelerating its growth in the United States and in the American hazardous waste sector."
This transaction will enable the French group to double its size in hazardous waste management, making it the No. 2 player in the United States, and will provide increased exposure to rapidly growing sectors such as distribution and healthcare.
Clean Earth is being acquired at an enterprise value of $3 billion, representing 9.8 times the estimated 2026 EBITDA after regulatory synergies. The deal is set to be accretive to current EPS as early as the second year.
Upon completion of the acquisition, Veolia's revenue from hazardous waste will reach EUR5.2 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 17%. The group is now targeting at least 10% EBITDA growth in this business over the 2024-27 period.
The transaction is expected to be finalized by mid-2026, subject to customary conditions, including approval from Enviri's shareholders and the necessary regulatory authorizations and approvals.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (40.4%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (35%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (24.6%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.7%), the United States (10.9%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Germany (6.8%), Spain (6.3%), Australia (4.7%), the Czech Republic (4.7%), Morocco (2.8%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), China (2.2%), Hungary (1.8%), Chile (1.8%), Hong Kong (1.4%), Japan (1.3%), Slovakia (1.2%) and other (15.8%).
