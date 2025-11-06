Veolia claims "solid" results for the first nine months of 2025, "in line with annual targets," including organic growth in current EBIT of 7.9% to €2.74bn and organic growth in EBITDA of 5.4% to €5.08bn.



The utilities group explains that this growth is supported by operational efficiency and synergies in line with targets, as well as by revenue growth.



Revenue stood at more than €32.3bn at end-September, up 1.7% at constant scope and exchange rates (+3.2% excluding the impact of energy prices, which mainly affects Europe, a performance in line with H1).



"The group generates 80% of its revenue internationally, and its business outside Europe has grown by nearly 5% since the beginning of the year and nearly 7% in Q3 alone," said CEO Estelle Brachlianoff.



Veolia is therefore fully confirming its targets for 2025, including organic growth (excluding energy prices) in EBITDA of +5% to +6%, as well as those in its GreenUp 2024-2027 plan.