Veolia claims "solid" results for the first nine months of 2025, "in line with annual targets," including organic growth in current EBIT of 7.9% to €2.74bn and organic growth in EBITDA of 5.4% to €5.08bn.
The utilities group explains that this growth is supported by operational efficiency and synergies in line with targets, as well as by revenue growth.
Revenue stood at more than €32.3bn at end-September, up 1.7% at constant scope and exchange rates (+3.2% excluding the impact of energy prices, which mainly affects Europe, a performance in line with H1).
"The group generates 80% of its revenue internationally, and its business outside Europe has grown by nearly 5% since the beginning of the year and nearly 7% in Q3 alone," said CEO Estelle Brachlianoff.
Veolia is therefore fully confirming its targets for 2025, including organic growth (excluding energy prices) in EBITDA of +5% to +6%, as well as those in its GreenUp 2024-2027 plan.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (40.4%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (35%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (24.6%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.7%), the United States (10.9%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Germany (6.8%), Spain (6.3%), Australia (4.7%), the Czech Republic (4.7%), Morocco (2.8%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), China (2.2%), Hungary (1.8%), Chile (1.8%), Hong Kong (1.4%), Japan (1.3%), Slovakia (1.2%) and other (15.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.