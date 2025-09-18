Veolia reports that it has successfully issued a new series of hybrid bonds via a €850m perpetual super-subordinated bond issue with a first reset date in January 2033 and a coupon of 4.322%.
The transaction attracted orders from nearly 200 investors for a total amount of €4.7bn, representing an oversubscription rate of more than 5.5x, resulting in a negative new issue premium (-5 basis points).
This high level of oversubscription, the quality of the investors and the very good conditions obtained reflect the very positive perception of Veolia's creditworthiness and financial strength, the utilities group said.
Veolia issues new series of hybrid bonds
Published on 09/18/2025 at 01:39 am EDT
Veolia reports that it has successfully issued a new series of hybrid bonds via a €850m perpetual super-subordinated bond issue with a first reset date in January 2033 and a coupon of 4.322%.