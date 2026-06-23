Veolia launches a €400m synthetic convertible bond offering

Veolia Environnement announced the launch of a placement of synthetic convertible bonds (also referred to as non-dilutive convertible bonds repayable in cash only) in an aggregate amount of €400m, with a 5.5-year maturity and due on Jan. 2, 2032, exclusively with institutional investors.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 09:08 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The bonds offer investors exposure to the performance of Veolia ordinary shares. If investors exercise the conversion right attached to their bonds, they will receive a cash amount determined by reference to the average share price over a period following conversion. As the bonds are repayable in cash only, they will not give rise to the issuance and/or delivery of new or existing shares.



Concurrently with the placement of the bonds, Veolia will purchase cash-settled call options on the shares from counterparties in order to hedge its economic exposure in the event the conversion right attached to the bonds is exercised.



Veolia will use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which will include the purchase of the options.



The bonds will bear interest at an annual rate between 0.50% and 0.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on Jan. 2 and July 2 of each year, and for the first time on Jan. 2, 2027. The bonds will be issued at par on June 29, 2026, the expected settlement and delivery date of the bonds (the issue date), and redeemed at par on Jan. 2, 2032. The denomination per bond will be €100,000.



The initial conversion price will imply a conversion premium of 20% over the reference price. The reference price will be equal to the arithmetic average of the daily volume-weighted average prices of the share in euros on the regulated market of Euronext Paris over the 5 consecutive trading-day period from June 24, 2026 to June 30, 2026.



The initial conversion ratio of the bonds will be determined on June 30, 2026 and will correspond to the denomination per bond divided by the initial conversion price.