By offering its teams the opportunity to subscribe directly or indirectly to its share capital, management is pursuing a dual ambition: to strengthen the position of employees as the group's largest shareholder and to mobilize its internal workforce around GreenUp. This new strategic plan aims to accelerate the deployment of global solutions for decarbonization, depollution, and resource regeneration.
Approved by the Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting on April 23, 2026, the offering covers a maximum volume of 14,834,468 shares, representing approximately 2% of the group's share capital.
A 15% discount for employees across 56 countries
The scheme, deployed within the framework of the Group Savings Plans (PEG and PEGI), targets employees of Veolia Environnement SA and its subsidiaries in 56 jurisdictions worldwide, provided they have at least three months of seniority. Retirees and pre-retirees who have retained assets in the PEG are also eligible (excluding employer matching contributions), while a specific mechanism (Share Incentive Plan) is provided for the United Kingdom.
On the financial front, employees will benefit from preferential terms: the subscription price will be based on the average volume-weighted average price of Veolia shares on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading days preceding July 29, 2026, with an attractive 15% discount applied to this reference price.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (39.8%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (34.8%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (25.4%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.3%), the United States (10.5%), Germany (7%), Spain (6.8%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.7%), Czech Republic (4.9%), Australia (4.6%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), Hungary (2.4%), Morocco (2.1%), China (2%), Chile (1.8%), Japan (1.4%), Hong Kong (1.3%), Slovakia (1.1%), and other (16.3%).
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