Veolia launches employee share ownership plan

The environmental services specialist has unveiled the latest edition of its employee share ownership scheme, offered to approximately 180,000 group employees.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/09/2026 at 02:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

By offering its teams the opportunity to subscribe directly or indirectly to its share capital, management is pursuing a dual ambition: to strengthen the position of employees as the group's largest shareholder and to mobilize its internal workforce around GreenUp. This new strategic plan aims to accelerate the deployment of global solutions for decarbonization, depollution, and resource regeneration.



Approved by the Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting on April 23, 2026, the offering covers a maximum volume of 14,834,468 shares, representing approximately 2% of the group's share capital.



A 15% discount for employees across 56 countries



The scheme, deployed within the framework of the Group Savings Plans (PEG and PEGI), targets employees of Veolia Environnement SA and its subsidiaries in 56 jurisdictions worldwide, provided they have at least three months of seniority. Retirees and pre-retirees who have retained assets in the PEG are also eligible (excluding employer matching contributions), while a specific mechanism (Share Incentive Plan) is provided for the United Kingdom.



On the financial front, employees will benefit from preferential terms: the subscription price will be based on the average volume-weighted average price of Veolia shares on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading days preceding July 29, 2026, with an attractive 15% discount applied to this reference price.