On the occasion of Emmanuel Macron's visit to China, Veolia has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Science City Guangzhou Investment Group Co to jointly develop an innovative decarbonization project.
The project aims to capture and recover industrial flue gases from the Guangzhou Development Zone, one of China's main industrial hubs, using an integrated "pollution control - energy recovery" model.
The collaboration focuses on an innovative technology for capturing and utilizing industrial combustion gases, which transforms residual heat into steam and electricity, making industrial decarbonization a value-generating activity.
"Once completed, the project will enable a reduction of 200,000 tons of carbon per year while generating new energy sources for local businesses," the French utility group stated.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (40.4%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (35%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (24.6%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.7%), the United States (10.9%), Poland (6.8%), the United Kingdom (6.8%), Germany (6.8%), Spain (6.3%), Australia (4.7%), the Czech Republic (4.7%), Morocco (2.8%), Italy (2.6%), Belgium (2.4%), China (2.2%), Hungary (1.8%), Chile (1.8%), Hong Kong (1.4%), Japan (1.3%), Slovakia (1.2%) and other (15.8%).
