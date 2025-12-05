Published on 12/05/2025 at 02:02 am EST

On the occasion of Emmanuel Macron's visit to China, Veolia has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Science City Guangzhou Investment Group Co to jointly develop an innovative decarbonization project.

The project aims to capture and recover industrial flue gases from the Guangzhou Development Zone, one of China's main industrial hubs, using an integrated "pollution control - energy recovery" model.

The collaboration focuses on an innovative technology for capturing and utilizing industrial combustion gases, which transforms residual heat into steam and electricity, making industrial decarbonization a value-generating activity.

"Once completed, the project will enable a reduction of 200,000 tons of carbon per year while generating new energy sources for local businesses," the French utility group stated.