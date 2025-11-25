Veolia has unveiled a major urban heating project in Poznan, Poland, centered around a multi-energy cogeneration plant that currently supplies 60% of the city's heat to 560,000 residents. The initiative is set to eliminate over 300,000 tonnes of coal annually.

"Thanks to innovative technology, this plant has increased its efficiency to 92% and made significant strides in decarbonization, reducing CO₂ emissions by 25%," the utility group stated.

This landmark initiative paves the way for the establishment of a fully coal-free urban heating network by 2030, utilizing biomethane, hydrogen, and other local energy sources.

"This is the biggest transformation in the history of urban heating in Poznan, improving air quality, strengthening energy security, and ensuring a stable heat supply for the city's residents," Veolia added.