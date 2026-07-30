Veolia modernizes water infrastructure in Cúcuta, Colombia

Veolia is reaching a major milestone in its Latin American expansion with the launch of a long-term project. The initiative aims to modernize drinking water and sanitation infrastructure, strengthen the resilience of essential services, and more broadly enhance environmental security for the 866,000 residents of Cúcuta, one of Colombia's leading cities. Building on more than 20 years of experience in waste management in Cúcuta, Veolia has been entrusted by the municipality with this new water mandate starting in July 2026.

This contract represents average annual revenue of about €100m over 20 years. It reinforces Colombia's position as a key market for Veolia in the region.



Located in northeastern Colombia, Cúcuta is facing mounting water-related challenges driven by rapid urbanization, climate change, and recurring water shortages, making resilient water infrastructure a strategic priority.



The project includes an ambitious program designed to address these issues and strengthen the city's water infrastructure by securing water supply. It will also expand storage capacity, modernize treatment facilities, renew distribution networks, reduce leaks, and upgrade sanitation systems.



One of the main objectives is to cut water losses from 42% to below 30%, bringing Cúcuta's network performance in line with Latin America's best-performing systems. This transformation will rely on advanced water management technologies and a comprehensive loss-reduction plan, including He Tracer technology for leak detection, hydraulic zoning, dynamic pressure management, network renewal, updates to the network cadastre, and meter replacement. These measures will improve the efficiency of resource management, reduce pressure on natural ecosystems, and strengthen the region's environmental security through more sustainable services.



Present in Colombia for 30 years, Veolia employs more than 7,800 people there. The global leader in environmental services provides water services to 2.7 million people across 17 operations, as well as waste management services to more than 5.3 million people through 36 operations.



Veolia also operates eight Smart Ecological Management Centers (CIGE), develops circular-economy solutions for waste recovery, and rolls out energy-efficiency and energy self-generation projects in the country's main cities, notably in Cartagena and Barranquilla.



