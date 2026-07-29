Veolia renews its Verdun water contract for 12 years

Veolia said it signed, in late May 2026, the public service delegation contract for drinking water and sanitation with the Grand Verdun Agglomeration Community, a contract worth €68.6m over 12 years.

To support this new delegation, a structure dedicated to serving the area is being created: the Grand Verdun Water Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Veolia. This local organization guarantees the local authority hands-on management and tighter oversight of the service.



The new contract, which took effect on July 1, covers the entire small water cycle within the agglomeration's perimeter: drinking water, collective sanitation, non-collective sanitation, as well as part of stormwater management.



The contract provides for an innovative so-called 'incentive' pricing model to encourage water savings, as well as the rollout of 8 112 'Kamstrup' ultrasonic meters, which will enable more accurate billing of consumption and earlier detection of leaks at customers' premises.



The contract also sets ambitious targets for drinking water network efficiency, with a goal of 86% by 2038, as well as a target to cut energy consumption by 18.5% across drinking water and sanitation operations.