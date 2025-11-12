Veolia announced on Wednesday that it has secured two new water management contracts in Australia and extended another, for a combined total of approximately EUR395 million (700 million Australian dollars).

The global leader in water and waste treatment stated in a press release that the largest contract was awarded by Central Highlands Water, a public water distribution operator in the state of Victoria. The agreement spans 15 years and covers six water treatment plants, with an option to extend for an additional five years.

A distinctive feature of this partnership is its inclusion of a sustainable energy supply contract for the first three years, bringing together two of the French group's core areas of expertise.

Another contract, lasting ten years with a five-year extension option, was signed with Hunter Water, a public utility in New South Wales.

Under the terms of the agreement, Veolia will continue to operate and maintain all Hunter Water treatment facilities, including its new Belmont desalination plant (New South Wales) once it becomes operational.

Simultaneously, Veolia has extended its operation and maintenance (O&M) contract with Seqwater, the statutory authority of the Queensland government responsible for water services in the state's southeast region, for the Gold Coast desalination plant. This extension will last four years.

This site is capable of producing up to 43 billion liters of drinking water annually for residents of southeast Queensland.

In its statement, Veolia noted that it currently operates and maintains 68 water, wastewater, and recycled water treatment plants across the country, providing daily drinking water to over three million Australians--equivalent to 11% of the nation's population.

On the Paris stock exchange, Veolia shares were up 0.6% in early trading Wednesday, compared to a 0.8% gain for the CAC 40 index, bringing the stock's rise this year to nearly 8.5%.